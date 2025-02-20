iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 839690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,087,000 after buying an additional 2,425,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,020,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,180,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,255 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,968,000. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9,125.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 586,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 580,119 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

