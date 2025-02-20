iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 839690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Humana Gains Despite Medicare Advantage Losses—What’s the Catch?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Buybacks Galore: 3 Mega-Caps Just Approved Billions in Buybacks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Beauty Stocks Off to an Ugly Start—Can 1 Stage a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.