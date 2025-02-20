Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Stock Price Down 38% – Here’s Why

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Free Report) dropped 38% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 294,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 866% from the average daily volume of 30,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

Argo Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

