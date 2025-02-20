iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 1131588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

