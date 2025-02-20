Agree Realty (ADC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/16/2025 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2025 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $74.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2025 – Agree Realty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.50 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $78.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

