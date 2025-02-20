iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.87 and last traded at $70.15, with a volume of 104990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 57,534 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 331,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after buying an additional 42,840 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

