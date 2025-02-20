Wealth Alliance Sells 1,685 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 208,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 12,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 16,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $166.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.41. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.