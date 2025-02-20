Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.1% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $66,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

NASDAQ COST opened at $1,062.54 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $973.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $928.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

