Wealth Alliance Has $2.62 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,308,000 after purchasing an additional 303,636 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 37,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 581.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 50,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.97 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2964 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

