International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $78,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $263.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $265.72. The firm has a market cap of $244.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

