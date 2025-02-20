Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Comcast by 18.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 832,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,810,000 after buying an additional 132,442 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 11.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in Comcast by 67.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Comcast by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 8,442,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $352,639,000 after buying an additional 627,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 80,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI upgraded Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $137.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

