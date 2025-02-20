Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $704,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $608.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.88. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

