New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $92.87 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,207 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $92,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,702,028,000 after purchasing an additional 288,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,653,602 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,557,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,385,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $657,292,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after acquiring an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,189,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1 %

ADSK opened at $299.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

