Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2,377.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 63,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 61,206 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 29,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.5 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

