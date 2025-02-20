2,564,973 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,564,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,296,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 9.2% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 875.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.