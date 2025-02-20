First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,511,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,080,000 after acquiring an additional 271,029 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,369,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,050,000 after acquiring an additional 275,379 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,363,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,316,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,691,000 after acquiring an additional 495,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $66.74 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.