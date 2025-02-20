First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,511,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,080,000 after acquiring an additional 271,029 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,369,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,050,000 after acquiring an additional 275,379 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,363,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,316,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,691,000 after acquiring an additional 495,422 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $66.74 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.
About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
