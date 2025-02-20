VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 5.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,745,000 after buying an additional 613,683 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,253,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,723,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,081,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,785,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.75.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

