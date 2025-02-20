Ownership Capital B.V. Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ownership Capital B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 791,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 58,462 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 3.9% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $105,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $1,464,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.33 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

