Sunpointe LLC Purchases 887 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 35.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 37,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

