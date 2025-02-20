Analyzing AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) and i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and i-80 Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $4.58 billion 2.85 -$235.00 million N/A N/A i-80 Gold $54.91 million 6.10 -$65.20 million ($0.36) -2.12

Insider and Institutional Ownership

i-80 Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngloGold Ashanti.

36.1% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and i-80 Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AngloGold Ashanti and i-80 Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 1 1 4 0 2.50 i-80 Gold 0 3 0 1 2.50

AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.11%. i-80 Gold has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 359.44%. Given i-80 Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Summary

i-80 Gold beats AngloGold Ashanti on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. AngloGold Ashanti plc was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.