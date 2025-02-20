Healthcare Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 17th

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, and Hims & Hers Health are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies that operate within the healthcare industry, which includes companies involved in the research, development, production, and distribution of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, equipment, and healthcare services. These stocks provide investors with opportunities to invest in a wide range of healthcare-related businesses and potentially benefit from advancements and changes within the healthcare sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.23. 20,399,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,597,338. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.03. 13,981,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,483. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.41. 38,691,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,475,684. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Featured Stories