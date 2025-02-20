Top Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 17th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, PENN Entertainment, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, and Churchill Downs are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate casinos or provide services and products related to the casino industry. These stocks can include companies involved in gaming, hospitality, entertainment, and other associated businesses within the casino sector. Investors may choose to trade or invest in casino stocks based on their performance, financial health, and growth potential within the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $7.04 on Monday, hitting $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 48,307,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,352. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -60.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE:FLUT traded up $16.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.51 and its 200 day moving average is $243.32. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $8.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.82. 9,028,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,991. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,628. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.73. 3,560,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.27. 10,580,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,165. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.11. 532,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $111.10 and a 1-year high of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95.

