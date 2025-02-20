Best Metaverse Stocks To Research – February 17th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Xiao-I, NIP Group, and Global Mofy Metaverse are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in or have exposure to the development, operation, or use of virtual and immersive digital environments known as the metaverse. These stocks may include companies that specialize in virtual reality technology, online gaming, augmented reality, digital currencies, and other related areas within the metaverse ecosystem. Investors may seek to capitalize on the potential growth and opportunities within the expanding metaverse space by investing in these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.56 on Monday, reaching $138.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,776,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,045,696. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $387.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,305. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.45. The company has a market cap of $242.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $4.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.28. The stock had a trading volume of 473,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,014. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $243.35. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

NYSE SKM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.86. 147,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,619. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

NASDAQ AIXI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.19. 171,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31. Xiao-I has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIXI

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NASDAQ NIPG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.02. 240,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,666. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. NIP Group has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIPG

Global Mofy Metaverse (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Shares of Global Mofy Metaverse stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 99,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,921. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMM

Featured Stories