TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 21.79%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

TRTX opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $668.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 152.83, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

