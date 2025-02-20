Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27, Zacks reports. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%.

Vital Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTLE opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTLE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

