Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Up 50% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) rose 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 127,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 84,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Stock Up 50.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$682,050.00, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
About Nexus Gold
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Gold
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Fastenal : Growth Trends, Challenges & Key Investment Insights
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 2 Auto Stocks to Let Go and 1 Worth Buying for the Long Haul
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Biogen Stock Is Mutating Into a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.