First Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
BATS IEFA opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
