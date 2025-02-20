DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $230.98 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.31 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.72.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

