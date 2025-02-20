Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.180–0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.250–0.010 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:NVRI opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.14. Enviri has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enviri will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

