Morningstar Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $185.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.25 and a 52-week high of $188.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.