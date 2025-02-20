Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,571,000 after acquiring an additional 389,404 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 61.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 45,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $163.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.56.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.15.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

