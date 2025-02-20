Able Wealth Management LLC Sells 851 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Able Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 6.4 %

OMFL opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.