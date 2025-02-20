Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Exelixis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Exelixis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Exelixis by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $35.07 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,514.55. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,561.28. This trade represents a 28.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,785 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

