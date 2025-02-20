Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Exelixis by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 129,805 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exelixis by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Exelixis Stock Performance
Shares of EXEL stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $37.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,823,783.53. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,828,514.55. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,785. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
