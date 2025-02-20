The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after buying an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 54.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,283.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $123.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

