Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

