Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.14

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Servcorp’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

Servcorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.73. The stock has a market cap of $523.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Servcorp

In other Servcorp news, insider Alfred Moufarrige bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.75 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$475,000.00 ($300,632.91). Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Servcorp Company Profile

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.

