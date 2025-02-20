Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Trading Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125.20 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 126.03 ($1.59). Approximately 18,102,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 840% from the average daily volume of 1,926,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.81).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £646.68 million, a PE ratio of -90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.60.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

