Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.61). 16,470,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 777% from the average session volume of 1,878,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.81).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £646.68 million, a PE ratio of -90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.60.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

