Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 459 ($5.78) and last traded at GBX 455 ($5.73), with a volume of 588851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($5.71).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 431.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 390.61.

Insider Transactions at Allianz Technology Trust

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Lucy Costa acquired 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £31,663.80 ($39,843.71). Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

