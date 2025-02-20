Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,468 ($31.06) and last traded at GBX 2,438 ($30.68), with a volume of 4169809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,446 ($30.78).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on ICG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($32.72) target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,720 ($34.23) to GBX 2,730 ($34.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Intermediate Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile
ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a leading global alternative asset manager with a 35-year history, managing $107bn of assets* and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.
We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients, and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society.
