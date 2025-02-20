Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 19.4% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 19.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 519,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 526,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$21.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
