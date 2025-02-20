Banyan Capital Management Inc. Sells 29 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up approximately 11.1% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 3,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,856.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,789.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,669.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,417.65 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

