DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $29,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 302.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in DoorDash by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.45.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $213.24 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.24. The company has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.78 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.93.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $970,906.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,921,802.88. The trade was a 4.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $19,507,703.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,105. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 817,544 shares of company stock worth $143,328,536. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

