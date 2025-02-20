Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 0.5% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,013.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 775,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,415,000 after buying an additional 69,685 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

