Rush Enterprises, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Rush Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years. Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUSHA
Rush Enterprises Company Profile
Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rush Enterprises
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Fastenal : Growth Trends, Challenges & Key Investment Insights
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 2 Auto Stocks to Let Go and 1 Worth Buying for the Long Haul
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Biogen Stock Is Mutating Into a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.