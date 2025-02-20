Rush Enterprises, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Rush Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years. Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

