Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Has $52.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 26.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $52,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $107.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

