Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys 201 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS stock opened at $218.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.20 and its 200-day moving average is $203.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $232.60.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.