Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $149.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $151.22. The company has a market capitalization of $232.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.22.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

