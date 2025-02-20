ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $57,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1,020.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,937,000 after acquiring an additional 734,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after acquiring an additional 438,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in McKesson by 55.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,048,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 126.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 574,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,903,000 after purchasing an additional 321,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McKesson by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $602.41 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $637.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $588.11 and a 200 day moving average of $562.19. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.79.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

