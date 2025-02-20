Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) versus National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -60.97% 15.18% 1.45% National Storage Affiliates Trust 20.59% 10.35% 2.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and National Storage Affiliates Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.99 million 2.30 -$34.79 million ($1.52) -2.39 National Storage Affiliates Trust $858.06 million 3.33 $156.67 million $1.71 21.91

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 1 1 3.00 National Storage Affiliates Trust 2 6 1 0 1.89

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.80%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus target price of $43.06, indicating a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

